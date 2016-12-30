Airline responds to demand with new routes set to boost tourism and business.

Proflight Zambia is set to launch four new domestic routes in 2017, opening up new tourist destinations and improving connectivity for business travellers.

Routes

The country’s scheduled airline will relaunch its direct Ndola-Solwezi route in January, along with Ndola-Kasama flights. A Lusaka-Kalabo service will begin on March 15, 2017, and a direct Mfuwe-Lower Zambezi service between June 15 and October 31, next year.

The new routes are intended to help boost domestic and international tourism as well as provide additional convenience for business travellers.

“The newly-opened routes are gateways to the Western, Northern, Eastern and North-Western provinces for both business and leisure travellers in the country,” said Proflight director of government and industry affairs Captain Philip Lemba. “These routes are ideal for accessing business investment, trade, tourism sites, and Zambia’s national parks in the upper Zambezi, Lower Zambezi, Mfuwe and surrounding areas.

The Lusaka-Kalabo route will be operated on a twice-weekly basis on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, leaving Lusaka at 08:15hrs and arriving in Kalabo at 10:45hrs. The return flight leaves Kalabo at 11:05hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 12:15hrs.

The Ndola-Solwezi flight will depart Ndola at 08:30hrs on Tuesdays and Fridays, arriving Solwezi at 09:30hrs. On Thursdays, the flight will depart Ndola at 13:35hrs, arriving Solwezi at 14:35. The return flight departs Solwezi at 09:55hrs on Tuesdays and Fridays, arriving Ndola at 10:55hrs. On Thursdays, the flight will depart Solwezi at 15:00hrs arriving Ndola at 16:00.

Ndola-Kasama flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, leaving Ndola at 12:45hrs and arriving in Kasama at 14:25. The return flight leaves Kasama on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:35 arriving Ndola at 12:15hrs.

Benefits