31 DECEMBER 2016

Masquerade Ball ~ New Year’s Eve in The Livingstone Room19h15 – $55.00 p.p. Very limited space and early bookings essential

~

Join us to bring in the New Year in style with the mystery and glamour of the Masquerade Ball in the Livingstone Room. Don’t miss out on the exquisite menu, world class wine list and let’s dance 2016 away with some good music from the Chicken Bus Band.

For information email us on:

fbcoordinator@victoriafallshotel.com or assitfbmgr@victoriafallshotel.com