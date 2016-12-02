The popular self-catering Lokuthula Lodges in Victoria Falls will soon be easier to book, as an increasing number of units become available as their timeshare leases expire.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said currently ten Lokuthula Lodges were available in the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge stock, but this number was set to increase to 14 in January, and by January 2018 19 lodges would be available for bookings.

“From January 1, two two-bedroom lodges and two three-bedroom lodges will be added to the existing two three-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to eight people, and eight two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to six people,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Having enough lodges to meet demand has been a growing challenge and we are very pleased to be able to advise that the number of lodges available to be booked will almost double over the next year.”

Lokuthula Lodges, which are located within the grounds of the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge resort, are available either on a bed and breakfast basis or full self-catering, and are ideal for groups, he said.

“This Lokuthula B&B option is wonderful for families, destination weddings, conferences, as well as school and church groups and sports teams,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Several overland companies also use Lokuthula as their start or finish point in Victoria Falls for their Southern Africa itineraries. Combined with a night at The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, it is a memorable way to begin or end a wonderful trip.”

“The regional and local self-drive markets also favour Lokuthula, whilst French, Dutch, Belgian and other European tourists are regular visitors,” he said.

In addition, with the premium Victoria Falls Safari Club, award-winning Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and the luxurious Victoria Falls Safari Suites close-by, there is a range of accommodation on offer to suit different preferences and budgets, he said.

“Lokuthula Lodges, which opened in 1992, were sold as timeshare on 25 year leases, so the earliest contracts have now expired, and others continue to expire, and will do so, as the months and years roll on. As contracts expire, so the responsibility for their upkeep reverts to their developers, AAT.

“In addition to the expired contracts, we have encountered various other forms of contract cessation along the way, such as owners leaving the country, deceased estates and cancelled contracts,” he said.

“There is a combination of two- and three- bedroom lodges available, and they can now be booked well in advance, in the same way hotel rooms can be booked.”

Africa Albida Tourism is a Zimbabwe-owned hospitality group which operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, including Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and Lokuthula Lodges, and in Chobe, Botswana.

Source: AFRICA ALBIDA TOURISM