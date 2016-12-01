Ethiopian Airlines will introduce flights into the new Victoria Falls International Airport from its hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from March next year

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe CEO, David Chawota, told Tourism Update that the authoriyty is excited about the launch of Ethiopian Airlines’ services next year. The route is expected to be serviced by either an Airbus 350 or a Boeing 787.

“Ethiopian Airlines is at a very advanced stage of preparation for the Victoria Falls route and we are very excited that these are the first movers in the aviation sector to utilise this new facility.” Chawota said the airline would have three flights a week as a start and the authority was looking forward to frequencies increasing thereafter.

According to Chawota, other domestic and regional players were also coming into the country, including Kenya Airways and RwandAir.

Ethiopian Airlines Southern Africa Regional Manager, Abel Alemu, confirmed the development, saying the airline had been planning the Vic Falls route for some time now.

