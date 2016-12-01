African Bush Camps is thrilled to announce that the iconic Zimbabwean property, Bumi Hill Safari Lodge, has come under the umbrella of the African Bush Camps portfolio.
Bumi Hills Safari Lodge, a luxury 20-room wildlife gem, is one of Africa’s finest wilderness locations. The Lodge’s ideal location makes it an incredible panoramic vista with a breath taking view of the game-rich shoreline below and the seemingly infinite Lake Kariba. Bumi Hills Safari Lodge is the perfect addition to the African Bush Camps portfolio in Zimbabwe as it provides a link between our properties in Mana Pools National Park and Hwange National Park.
The company is planning a refurbishment of the existing infrastructure to put the African Bush Camps stamp of authenticity on Bumi Hills.
Location
The lodgeis situated near the North Eastern border of the Matusdona National Park and is easily accessible by light aircraft and boat, allowing you to be swiftly transported into paradise without the stress of a long journey.
