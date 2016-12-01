African Bush Camps is thrilled to announce that the iconic Zimbabwean property, Bumi Hill Safari Lodge, has come under the umbrella of the African Bush Camps portfolio. Bumi Hills Safari Lodge, a luxury 20-room wildlife gem, is one of Africa’s finest wilderness locations. The Lodge’s ideal location makes it an incredible panoramic vista with a breath taking view of the game-rich shoreline below and the seemingly infinite Lake Kariba. Bumi Hills Safari Lodge is the perfect addition to the African Bush Camps portfolio in Zimbabwe as it provides a link between our properties in Mana Pools National Park and Hwange National Park.

African Bush Camps CEO Beks Ndlovu, speaking to Tourism Update said, “The Matusadona area has been missing from our profile and our expansion here will boost our offering significantly.”

The company is planning a refurbishment of the existing infrastructure to put the African Bush Camps stamp of authenticity on Bumi Hills.

Location

Bumi Hills Safari Lodge is situated on an extensive wildlife conservation area. It is home to lion, leopard, big herds of elephant and buffalo, as well as a multitude of different plains game.

The lodgeis situated near the North Eastern border of the Matusdona National Park and is easily accessible by light aircraft and boat, allowing you to be swiftly transported into paradise without the stress of a long journey.

