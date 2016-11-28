Fastjet has added five more flights to its December schedule between Harare and Victoria Falls. Flights FN8001 will depart Harare at 10h55 on December 21, 26, 28, 30 and 31 and arrive in Victoria Falls at 12h05. FN8002 will depart Victoria Falls at 12h35 on December 21, 26, 28, 30 and 31 and arrive in Harare at 13h40.

The airline has now extended its free baggage allowance to flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls. Passengers can check in two free bags weighing a maximum of 20kg each. This allowance is also available on flights between Johannesburg and Harare. Source: http://bit.ly/2gCPooU