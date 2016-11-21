LIVE MUSIC BY DEAN JONES & DJ JASON LEROUX!

25th November 2016, on Zambezi Explorer, Departing 5pm

Theme: Cuban / Latin American

Price: $40 excl. Parks fees Tickets available at Zambezi Explorer Office.

Contact: Tonya 0775 107 175

The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of our local wildlife and natural resources. VFAPU was established in 1999 and strives to combat the menace of poaching in the region. Working with relevant authorities, other wildlife organisations and concerned stakeholders, VFAPU represents a voice for the wildlife and it’s conservation. Poachers beware! www.vfapu.com