Zimbabwe’s government has designated the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga-Kariba tourism corridor as a special economic zone.
The corridor is comprised of four spectacular locations which offer a vast array of attractions for both locals and foreigners.
Victoria Falls
Victoria Falls is situated in the western portion of Zimbabwe, across the border from Livingstone, Zambia. Although the major attraction of this location are the Victoria Falls, the vibrant town has a lot to offer in terms of other features and activities, namely the riveting adrenaline sports such as the world renowned bungee jump and white water rafting.
Hwange
The town is located in the northwest corner of the country about one hour south of the Mighty Victoria Falls. Hwange is renowned for its National Park, which is the largest Park in Zimbabwe, occupying roughly 14 650 square kilometres; and boasts a tremendous selection of wildlife.
Binga
Binga, which is located on the western end of Lake Kariba’s southern shore, is predominantly a fishing, boating and cultural centre. This area is a also good place for visitors from Bulawayo, Hwange or the Victoria Falls to access a lake cruise, a house boat charter or a fishing holiday.
Kariba
Kariba town is situated in Mashonaland West province, Zimbabwe, located close to the Kariba Dam. Lake Kariba, which is the area’s most prominent feature is an enchanting holiday destination with a wide choice of activities, a hot, tropical climate, fantastic fishing, lots of boating choices, houseboats, motor boating, sailing, water sports and wildlife and safari opportunities.
Under the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Bill, approved by Parliament and awaiting Presidential assent, SEZs will enjoy special economic policies and flexible governmental measures to encourage development of integrated parks in all the provinces as well as infrastructure improvement.
Operators in the tourism corridor highlighted that if passed into law and implemented on international best practice, the SEZ designation would boost tourism.
Such a development has the potential to turn this corridor into a lucrative entity by attracting international investors. The policy if implemented holds substantial benefits for the tourism industry.
good way of earning money continue maintaining, developing, the areas and bringing in new valuable ideas that will make the land more attractive. you are doing a good work people. that alone will lift Zimbabwe to another level.
Another Zimbabwe ‘pipe dream’ – nothing will come of this because Zimbabwe is not only financially bankrupt, but it is bankrupt of ideas of how to implement these fancy projects. They spoke about a SEZ for Vic Falls over a year ago – but nothing has happened. They will also have to tarmac the road from Binga to Machenje to make this work.
I think even for a pipe dream, it’s encouraging because it means no one is going to invade this area for non tourism business. In my view we need expand the corridor to Manna pools, Part of hiring we and part of Holes north.