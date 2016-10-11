Zimbabwe’s government has designated the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga-Kariba tourism corridor as a special economic zone.

The corridor is comprised of four spectacular locations which offer a vast array of attractions for both locals and foreigners.

Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls is situated in the western portion of Zimbabwe, across the border from Livingstone, Zambia. Although the major attraction of this location are the Victoria Falls, the vibrant town has a lot to offer in terms of other features and activities, namely the riveting adrenaline sports such as the world renowned bungee jump and white water rafting.

Hwange

The town is located in the northwest corner of the country about one hour south of the Mighty Victoria Falls. Hwange is renowned for its National Park, which is the largest Park in Zimbabwe, occupying roughly 14 650 square kilometres; and boasts a tremendous selection of wildlife.

Binga

Binga, which is located on the western end of Lake Kariba’s southern shore, is predominantly a fishing, boating and cultural centre. This area is a also good place for visitors from Bulawayo, Hwange or the Victoria Falls to access a lake cruise, a house boat charter or a fishing holiday.

Kariba

Kariba town is situated in Mashonaland West province, Zimbabwe, located close to the Kariba Dam. Lake Kariba, which is the area’s most prominent feature is an enchanting holiday destination with a wide choice of activities, a hot, tropical climate, fantastic fishing, lots of boating choices, houseboats, motor boating, sailing, water sports and wildlife and safari opportunities.

Under the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Bill, approved by Parliament and awaiting Presidential assent, SEZs will enjoy special economic policies and flexible governmental measures to encourage development of integrated parks in all the provinces as well as infrastructure improvement.

Operators in the tourism corridor highlighted that if passed into law and implemented on international best practice, the SEZ designation would boost tourism.

Such a development has the potential to turn this corridor into a lucrative entity by attracting international investors. The policy if implemented holds substantial benefits for the tourism industry.